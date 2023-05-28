Young Marine chapters from Elkridge Jarrettsville and Hamilton and members of the Girl Scouts planted 3,500 American flags at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery.

In 1967, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens dedicated six and a half acres for a Field of Honor, offering burial plots to veterans and their families.

Three years later, the cemetery began holding a Memorial Day ceremony in an area known as the Circle of Immortals, a section set aside for Marylanders killed in action.

Richard Wehn, who was in the Army Reserves for 22 years and active duty for two, said: “I’m very very impressed when I come out here. My granddaughter is in the Girl Scout troop and has been doing this for five or six years. I come out to help and it’s good that people recognize what the military has done in the past.”

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Young Marines and Girl Scouts plant 3,500 flags at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens ahead of Memorial Day

