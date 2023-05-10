Maryland’s highest court upholds tax on digital ads

Maryland’s highest court upheld a new tax on digital advertising that’s intended to fund a significant portion of an ambitious public school improvement program.

The state was believed to be the first in the nation to levy a tax on digital ads in 2020, which quickly ran into opposition from tech companies, who said it was a punitive tax on big firms. Then-Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the tax that year, calling it “misguided,” only to have the veto overturned by the Democratic-majority General Assembly in 2021.

The tax would apply to companies based on the amount of money they make from digital ads shown to Maryland consumers, ranging from 2.5% to 10%. The tax would only be paid by companies making at least $100 million per year globally from digital ads, such as Google and Facebook. They’d only pay taxes on their share of advertising within Maryland.

