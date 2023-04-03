Update: Roy McGrath killed by gunfire in confrontation with FBI in Tennessee

The fugitive former Maryland government official Roy McGrath died of a gunshot wound at a Tennessee hospital Monday night after a confrontation with FBI agents just west of Knoxville, according to federal authorities and the attorney for McGrath’s wife.

William C. Brennan Jr., the attorney for McGrath’s wife, Laura Bruner, said FBI agents have confirmed that McGrath died at the hospital.

“Laura’s absolutely distraught,” Brennan said.

Agents encountered McGrath at a commercial intersection just west of Knoxville around 6:30 p.m. and opened fire, according to FBI public affairs officer Shayne Buchwald. It was not immediately clear if FBI agents shot McGrath or he wounded himself, and Buchwald said the incident was under investigation.

