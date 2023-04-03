© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Update: Roy McGrath killed by gunfire in confrontation with FBI in Tennessee

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Tim Prudente,
Justin Fenton
Published April 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT
OEIX6JXZFNCILN4K4QQDXBFMWY.jpeg
(U.S. Marshals Service)
/
The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are teaming up to offer a $20,000 reward for information in the search for Roy McGrath, an ex-top aide to former Gov. Larry Hogan, who didn't show for his federal criminal trial and is considered a fugitive.

The fugitive former Maryland government official Roy McGrath died of a gunshot wound at a Tennessee hospital Monday night after a confrontation with FBI agents just west of Knoxville, according to federal authorities and the attorney for McGrath’s wife.

William C. Brennan Jr., the attorney for McGrath’s wife, Laura Bruner, said FBI agents have confirmed that McGrath died at the hospital.

“Laura’s absolutely distraught,” Brennan said.

Agents encountered McGrath at a commercial intersection just west of Knoxville around 6:30 p.m. and opened fire, according to FBI public affairs officer Shayne Buchwald. It was not immediately clear if FBI agents shot McGrath or he wounded himself, and Buchwald said the incident was under investigation.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Roy McGrath killed by gunfire in confrontation with FBI in Tennessee

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

