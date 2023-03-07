Black businesses enjoy unexpected bump from Wes Moore’s historic inauguration

Jody Davis was pleasantly surprised this past week when a group of six Black women politicians walked into her downtown showroom boutique looking to buy her creations.

The women said they discovered the designer of feminine frocks after seeing first lady Dawn Flythe Moore wear Davis’ monochromatic white ensemble during January’s historic inauguration, where her husband Wes Moore became Maryland’s first elected Black governor.

“I’m an ordinary woman who has worked hard to build my brand. This is awesome. It’s a blessing. That warms my heart,” said Davis, who has been creating dresses for Dawn Flythe Moore for the past 11 years.

Black-owned or-run businesses reported 30% to 40% increases in business the week of Gov. Moore’s inauguration, they told The Baltimore Banner. That uptick has continued in the weeks that followed, they say, adding that the overwhelming majority of the patrons responsible for the increase have been Black.

“The trajectory since then has really picked up,” said Davis.

