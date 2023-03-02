Attorney general releases footage of East Baltimore pursuit, crash that killed pedestrian, toppled building

Alfred Fincher was alone, making his way along North Avenue in East Baltimore on the night of Feb. 8.

Suddenly, the driver of a stolen vehicle — with police not far behind — drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, newly released footage shows. The stolen car smashed into Fincher and then a vacant building just behind him. The building then toppled onto both cars.

Fincher, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New footage from the horrific sequence of events, released Thursday by the Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division, also sheds more light on the role of police in the crash.

