Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Wednesday pledged additional security measures in downtown Towson during a public safety walk that came two days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Olszewski, who was joined on the walk by police and community leaders, said the county is looking to acquire a new license plate reader and is going to add additional security cameras “in strategic locations so that folks know we are omnipresent, and we are watching what’s happening in our corridors here in Towson.”

The county police department will also deploy more foot patrols in the area, said Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp. Officials will also have conversations about adding more lighting “to make sure this remains a safe place to live, and work and raise a family,” Olszewski said.

Police said 17-yera-old Tre’shaun Harmon was fatally shot Monday night less than half a mile from the Towson Town Center on East Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Olszewski pledges additional security in Towson after fatal shooting of 17-year-old

