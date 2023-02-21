© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Maryland bill seeks to open jury duty to people formerly incarcerated

The Baltimore Banner | By Hallie Miller
Published February 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
TheBaltimoreBannerUly.jpg
Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
/
Exterior of the Maryland State House.

A Maryland bill under consideration for a fourth time in Annapolis would provide an avenue for people formerly incarcerated for a year or more to serve on juries.

The legislation would also enable people to qualify for jury service who have charges pending that could result in at least a year’s imprisonment, according to a nonpartisan outline of the bill. Sponsors and supporters say it would help people formerly incarcerated better reintegrate into society and make Maryland jury pools more representative.

“The status of a person’s current criminal charges and criminal history does not and should not determine their ability to serve on a jury for the rest of their lives,” state Del. Nicole Williams, the bill’s co-sponsor and a Democrat from Prince George’s County, said during testimony earlier this month.

Shrinking cities like Baltimore are burning through their eligible pools of jurors quickly; last year, 247,840 potential jurors were deemed eligible in Baltimore, less than half its population, according to a Maryland Judiciary spokeswoman. Last year, about 20,000 prospective jurors were summoned on average each month, but more than a third of those didn’t show.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland bill seeks to open jury duty to people formerly incarcerated

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner The Baltimore BannerBaltimore CityMaryland Politicslegislative sessionMaryland General AssemblyMaryland General Assembly 2023
Hallie Miller
See stories by Hallie Miller
Related Content
Load More