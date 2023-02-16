Gov. Moore’s first step to ending poverty: Tax credits for low-income families

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, in his first State of the State address, promoted an “audacious goal” to end child poverty in the state. He takes his first step toward that goal this week.

Moore, a Democrat, hopes to build on the work of lawmakers and the prior governor in strengthening tax credits that help low-to-moderate income workers and low-income families with small children. The two tax credits, coupled with increases in the minimum wage, would help thousands of Maryland families with children begin to climb out of poverty, according to Moore’s administration.

An estimated 14% of all children in the state — nearly 188,000 kids — live in poverty, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation in Baltimore.

“We can, and we will, end child poverty in the state of Maryland,” Moore said in his State of the State address. “That mission begins this year, right now, during this legislative session.”

On Thursday, Moore’s proposed Family Prosperity Act gets its first airing before lawmakers. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, who is a former lawmaker, will lead the lobbying effort for the Moore administration.

The Family Prosperity Act targets two tax credits that experts say do the job they’re supposed to do in incentivizing work and providing a break to struggling taxpayers: the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.

