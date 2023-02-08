Leaked internal documents show Maryland State Police supervisors discussing a points-based system that state lawmakers are comparing to a ticket and arrest quota, a practice that was banned in the state more than 15 years ago.

The documents reviewed by The Baltimore Banner include a February 2022 “goals and expectations” memo from a barracks in the Eastern Shore that lays out in detail how many traffic stops, citations, warnings, arrests, and other metrics would meet the law enforcement agency’s monthly “expectations.”

For a state trooper in the Princess Anne barracks, that means making at least 70 traffic stops per month, issuing at least 35 citations and two to three arrests. The metrics also include a range of “driving under the influence” arrests to be made per year, which is listed as four to six.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Leaked docs: Maryland State Police use quota-like system to reward arrests, issue new vehicles

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.