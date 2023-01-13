Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates on Friday ended the controversial murder prosecution of Keith Davis Jr., a man who has stood trial four times in a deadly shooting and whose case became a cause célèbre among advocates, criminal justice activists and others in the city.

During a hearing at about 8:45 a.m., Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn asked prosecutors if there were any cases that they wanted to place on an inactive docket or drop. “Keith Davis, your honor,” Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly replied.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office drops controversial murder case against Keith Davis Jr.

