© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

BOPA head Donna Drew Sawyer resigns amid fallout over MLK parade cancellation

The Baltimore Banner | By Hallie Miller
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
Artscape2.jpg
Miki Hellerbach
/
Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts CEO Donna Drew Sawyer spoke about Artscape plans for September 2023.

Facing pressure from Baltimore’s mayor to step down, the head of the city’s arts council, film office and events center has resigned.

Donna Drew Sawyer, who led the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, will no longer lead the department, said Brian D. Lyles, president of BOPA’s board of directors, in a statement Tuesday night. He said the search for her replacement begins immediately.

Sawyer’s resignation punctuates a dramatic few days in Baltimore, which began last week when the arts organization announced it would not be staging its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade for the third consecutive year. Initially, a spokeswoman from the mayor’s office said the decision had been made jointly.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: BOPA head Donna Drew Sawyer resigns amid fallout over MLK parade cancellation

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner The Baltimore BannerBaltimore MLK Day ParadeBaltimore CityBaltimore Office of Promotion and the ArtsartBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Hallie Miller
See stories by Hallie Miller
Related Content
Load More