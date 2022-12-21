Data: Driven by warrants, arrests are up in Baltimore City for the first time in more than a decade

Baltimore police have made more arrests than they did the year prior for the first time since at least 2010, ending a consistent trend of year-over-year declines that saw arrests drop by 75%, a Baltimore Banner analysis of police databases shows.

Police attribute the first increase in more than decade to more warrant arrests. Limitations in the public database of the data make it difficult for The Banner to pin down the exact number of warrant arrests, but counts provided by a police spokeswoman show warrant arrests are up about 25% year over year.

Police said the emphasis on warrant arrests came over the summer as part of the department’s deployment plan and initiatives with law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshalls Service.

Ryan Little/The Baltimore Banner / Baltimore Police have arrested more people year-over-year for the first time in more than a decade.

