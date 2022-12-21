© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Data: Driven by warrants, arrests are up in Baltimore City for the first time in more than a decade

The Baltimore Banner | By Ryan Little,
Ben Conarck
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST
baltimore_police_car.jpg
Dominique Maria Bonessi
/

Baltimore police have made more arrests than they did the year prior for the first time since at least 2010, ending a consistent trend of year-over-year declines that saw arrests drop by 75%, a Baltimore Banner analysis of police databases shows.

Police attribute the first increase in more than decade to more warrant arrests. Limitations in the public database of the data make it difficult for The Banner to pin down the exact number of warrant arrests, but counts provided by a police spokeswoman show warrant arrests are up about 25% year over year.

Police said the emphasis on warrant arrests came over the summer as part of the department’s deployment plan and initiatives with law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshalls Service.

ChartTheBanner.JPG
Ryan Little/The Baltimore Banner
/
Baltimore Police have arrested more people year-over-year for the first time in more than a decade.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Driven by warrants, arrests are up in Baltimore for the first time in more than a decade

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner The Baltimore BannerCrimeBaltimore CityBaltimore City Police DepartmentBaltimore City Police Commissioner Michael HarrisonPolice
Ryan Little
See stories by Ryan Little
Ben Conarck
See stories by Ben Conarck
Related Content
Load More