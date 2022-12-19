Baltimore rapper YGG Tay and a notorious ‘hit man’ charged in federal murder conspiracy

The Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay has been indicted on racketeering conspiracy charges by a federal grand jury and accused of being behind a slew of shootings, including the killing of the mother and sister of a man who had accused him of cooperating with law enforcement.

The federal indictment against the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, and five other men ties together a number of other seemingly disparate shootings, killings and other events that have played out in the city over the past eight years. It also ties him to the Black Guerilla Family gang.

Among the men charged is David Warren, 30, who gained notoriety over the years after beating 10 attempted murder charges beginning at age 14. Federal authorities say Harrison contracted with Warren in 2018, bragging at one point on Instagram that he had “just signed the top shooter in the city to a deal.” The indictment says Warren sought to endear himself to Harrison and rise in his inner circle by carrying out violence.

Harrison was one of the best-known rappers in the city, with his music videos garnering millions of views on YouTube.

