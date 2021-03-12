-
French media report police have found a getaway car and are looking for a suspect. An extra 3,000 troops are expected to be deployed across France, and French jets have conducted airstrikes in Syria.
"La Marseillaise" at the Stade de France, "Imagine" at the Bataclan, #PeaceForParis everywhere: After Friday's attacks in Paris, responses in song and in ink have resonated online.
More than 120 people have been killed and 350 injured in a series of terrorist attacks in Paris. The assault left Parisians in a state of shock, feeling under siege even a day later.
When Jean Jullien learned of the Paris attacks, the French artist dashed off a pen-and-ink mash-up of the Eiffel Tower with a peace sign. That symbol has since become a worldwide icon of the tragedy.
Eyewitnesses at sites across Paris — inside soccer stadiums, trapped inside cafes or blocked from heading home — describe chaos, confusion and carnage during the coordinated terrorist attacks Friday.
The investigation into who was behind the attacks on Friday night has now broadened across Western Europe. NPR's Peter Kenyon explains what Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters Saturday.
Francois Molins says police believe the attackers were organized in three teams, and that investigators have targeted two black cars: a Seat and a VW Polo with a Belgian license plate.
NewsCoordinated attacks killed more than 120 people in six separate locations across Paris. The city is still reeling — including a Parisian man who told France 24: "It's scary. Everyone is worried."
NewsNPR's Scott Simon speaks with Samia Hathroubi, European director of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, about what conversations in Muslim Parisian communities may sound like in the coming days.
NewsAfter the terror attacks in Paris, law enforcement in New York City and Washington, D.C., have been taking security precautions, though officials says there have been no credible threats in the U.S.