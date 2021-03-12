© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nature of Things

  • cardinal.jpg
    Programs
    Cardinals
    W. Brooks Paternotte
    ,
    This episode originally aired on January 5, 2016 What bird is often the first to visit a feeder in the morning and the last to stop by and grab a bite at…