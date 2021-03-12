General Assembly 2020

-
For half a century, Thomas V. “Mike” Miller represented Southern Maryland in the General Assembly--most of it as the most powerful man in the Senate. Last…
State lawmakers have proposed a new sales tax on professional services as a way to pay for the Kirwan Commission’s recommended school system…
A highly anticipated effort to boost state spending on school construction and renovation projects passed with an overwhelming majority in the House of…
State lawmakers are considering legislation that is designed to limit local enforcement of federal immigration laws. Members of the House Judiciary…
When Democrat Kweisi Mfume won Tuesday’s special primary election to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, he became the presumptive winner of…
In his annual State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged the members of the General Assembly to address Baltimore’s soaring crime rates,…
The Maryland General Assembly voted Thursday to override five vetoes the governor issued last year. One of these laws prohibits employers with at least 15…
On Wednesday, January 8, the 2020 Legislative Session of the Maryland General Assembly convened in Annapolis. For the next 90 days, state lawmakers in the…
The Maryland General Assembly convenes on Wednesday with new leaders in both chambers and several committees. In the House, Del. Adrienne Jones is the…