© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Five Years

  • How to make money quickly
    Programs
    Sweet Relief
    Doug Lent
    ,
    The latest Federal relief package includes $39 billion for child care. That is really good news! But child care advocates have been calling for investments since the Nixon administration. When will regular substantive investments finally be made? (Photo by PeopleImages)
  • time_to_care_ffy.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Time to Care
    Linnea Anderson
    ,
    We all need time to care – for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. Yet many Americans can’t take…
  • 22639472_ml.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Breaking the Cycle
    Linnea Anderson
    ,
    Learning begins at birth, not at kindergarten. Quality learning environments that start early and are combined with quality K – 12 schooling can break the…