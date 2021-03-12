First Five Years

-
The latest Federal relief package includes $39 billion for child care. That is really good news! But child care advocates have been calling for investments since the Nixon administration. When will regular substantive investments finally be made? (Photo by PeopleImages)
We all need time to care – for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. Yet many Americans can’t take…
Learning begins at birth, not at kindergarten. Quality learning environments that start early and are combined with quality K – 12 schooling can break the…