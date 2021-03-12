-
Lawyers for Baltimore City have conceded that former city cops—members of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force--falsified search warrants and overtime…
Baltimore City Council committee got a look Thursday at the audit that found the police department has little, if any, way to track or control overtime…
NewsThis post has been updated.Baltimore’s Police Department has little, if any way to track and control the amount of overtime its officers work. That’s…
Even before Mayor Pugh presented her new police commissioner to the press, Darryl DeSousa said, he had put into action his plan to curtail violence with…