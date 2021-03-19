Become a sustaining member of WAMU 88.5 Membership Made Easy! Supporting WAMU 88.5 is easy when you become a Sustaining Member. You designate the monthly contribution to be charged to your credit card account. Provide us with your preferred credit or debit card and we will process your charge accordingly. A record of your contribution will appear on your bank or credit card statement each month. As a Sustaining Member, you increase the value of your gift by: Providing WAMU 88.5 with a stable source of monthly income to support the programs you enjoy Eliminating the cost -- and the hassle -- of monthly renewal letters and telemarketing reminders Reducing the cost of processing contributions It's As Easy As 1 - 2 - 3 Decide how much you want to contribute to WAMU 88.5 each month. Because we try to cover our costs of credit card processing, please consider $10 or greater per month as the minimum amount, and elect a monthly payment in full-dollar increments. For example: $10, $11, $12, $20, $50, or $84 per month. Complete the gift form on wamu.org, call in during our next on-air membership campaign, or call us anytime at 1-800-248-8850. You may select your preferred debit or major credit card. Sit back and relax. Once you've signed up, you never have to worry about renewing your membership. Each month your contribution will automatically be charged with a record of each transaction appearing on your bank or credit card statement. Your membership is automatically extended each year. Frequently Asked Questions How soon can I become a sustaining member? It takes no more than one month from the time we receive your authorization and information for your first payment to be charged to your credit/debit card. You will receive written notification from us confirming the amount of your monthly transfer and the start date. Do I have to pay on a monthly basis? You may elect to pay on a quarterly or semi-annual basis as well. Please be sure to indicate your preference when you contact us. How can I increase my monthly contribution? WAMU 88.5 will give you the opportunity to upgrade your monthly contribution each year when you receive your Membership Anniversary Letter. Your personal authorization is required to increase your contribution amount. To upgrade your gift at any other time, please call Member Services at (202) 885-1252. What if I have questions about my bank or credit card statement? Call us immediately. A WAMU 88.5 Member Service representative will work with you personally. Is my contribution tax-deductible? Yes! We will send you a tax receipt each January stating your total giving from the previous year and the fair market value of any thank-you gifts you received during that calendar year. How can I discontinue my automatic charges, if necessary? Simply call our Member Services department at (202) 885-1252, or send your request in writing to: WAMU Member Services, 4400 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016-8082. You do not need to notify your bank.