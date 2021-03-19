Streaming FAQ

Other Listen Live Issues

Repeated playing of stream pre-roll

The pre-roll on the WYPR stream is served by a separate ad serving system. Through your listening experience there are usually interruptions but they go unnoticed due to the buffer covering those breaks. With the addition of the pre-roll, those breaks now become noticeable and depending on your connection (wi-fi) continue to play the pre-roll. We are working with our streaming company and app development company on a solution.

Can't Connect

Many types of interruptions between your computer, your player, your computer's OS, your local network, your ISP and the Public Interactive streaming server can exist and cause trouble. Often the interruption is temporary. Please try to connect a few times at different times of the day, if possible.

Firewalls

Strict firewalls may block access to a stream. Some firewalls are configured to deny any inbound traffic not sent on port 80 (the port used by most web traffic). If a firewall denies inbound traffic from ports other than 80, contact the network administrator and find out if there is a workaround.

The stream seems to be playing, but I can't hear anything.

Double-check the volume settings on your computer.

Streaming urls

WYPR 88.1 FM

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD1.mp3

AAC feed - https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD1AAC.aac

WYPR PRESENTS THE BBC

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD2.mp3

AAC feed - https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD2AAC.aac

WYPR PRESENTS ALL CLASSICAL

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD3.mp3

AAC feed - https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD3AAC.aac

When I listen to the live stream, the sound skips, cuts out or buffers.

If the player doesn't have enough network bandwidth, it will buffer.



Solutions: Try increasing your player's buffering setting, closing other applications and/or rebooting your computer. Or try the stream again later, during off peak times.

Slow connection: You may not have a fast enough Internet connection to reliably listen to audio online. The stream is configured so that an audience member with a 28.8 kbps modem can listen, but for best results, we recommend a higher connection speed.

Slow computer: If your computer is old, it might be too slow to play the stream regardless of what else it's doing. Or, if you have lots of other programs open, they may be using too much processor time and/or RAM for the player to work properly.

Internet congestion can slow down the delivery of the stream, make it difficult for you to connect or cause buffering. We suggest you keep trying or try again later. If you repeatedly have difficulty connecting, please notify your ISP -- there are often quick fixes they can make when they learn about your issue.

Local congestion: Local bandwidth (on your computer or local network) is shared between all open applications and the player. Closing applications may reduce buffering. To see what proportion of your available bandwidth you're using, right-click on the Microsoft Windows Media Player status bar and view statistics.

WYPR Contact: Kyle Leslie