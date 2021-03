StoryCorps’ MobileBooth will be parked at MICA's Cohen Plaza from May 19-June 17. Reservations can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org. Additional appointments will be available on May 20 at 10am.

May 19 - Opening Day in Baltimore

May 20 - Second round of StoryCorps appointments available to WYPR listeners

June 16- Listening Event at MICA 6 pm

June 17 - Final recording day in Baltimore