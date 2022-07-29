© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ITUNES1500.jpg
Your Maryland

"Old Jube and Ben Hur"

Published July 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
WYPR YM book jacket
Photo: "Your Maryland" book by Ric Cottom

Union Troops meet Confederates under Jubal "Old Jube" Early on July 5th, 1864, near Frederick, Maryland. 

Your Maryland
Ric Cottom
Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
See stories by Ric Cottom
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan