Tom chats with Irene Bantigue, a local arts and community engagement professional, and WYPR volunteer

Irene is recommending:

Leading with the Heart: Coach K's Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life by Donald T. Phillips and Mike Krzyzewski (shoo-shev-ski)

Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success by Hugh Delehanty and Phil Jackson.

