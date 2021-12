Ms. Thomas is recommending:

How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9780316492935

and

The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America by Dr. Lawrence T. Brown

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781421439877