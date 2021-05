Tom talks with the founding director of the Community Concert Choir of Baltimore, Marco Merrick.

Marco is recommending:

Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime That Changed America by Mamie Till-Mobley (the mother of Emmett Till)

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9780812970470

And

Conversations with God: An Uncommon Dialogue by Neale Donald Walsch (Vol. 1)

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9780399142789