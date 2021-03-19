University of Maryland Medical Center Commentaries

ARCHIVE

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) provides a full range of innovative health services to people throughout Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region. UMMC is a national and regional referral center for trauma, cancer care, cardiac care, neurocare, women’s and children’s health, and organ transplantation. Established in 1823, the Medical Center is one of the nation’s first teaching hospitals. All UMMC physicians are on the faculty of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center is considered the worldwide leader in trauma care. Shock Trauma treats more than 8,000 of the most critically ill and severely injured people each year, of whom approximately 96 percent survive. It is also the heart of Maryland’s unique EMS system.

The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital is a regional resource for diagnosing and treating serious and complex health problems in infants through young adults. Its highly specialized programs attract patient from the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

The University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center is one of a select group of NCI-designated cancer centers in the U.S., placing it in the top tier of centers that are developing and translating scientific knowledge from promising laboratory discoveries into new treatments for cancer patients.

The University of Maryland Organ Transplant Center is one of the nation’s largest transplant programs – performing more than 300 solid organ transplant a year – with an established national reputation for cutting-edge research, innovation and technical/surgical excellence.

The University of Maryland Heart Center is a national leader in providing comprehensive evaluation and treatment of cardiac disease. The Center is recognized for expertise in minimally invasive treatment option as well as pioneering research advances.

