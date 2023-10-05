© 2023 WYPR
The Weekly Reader

Ben Fountain Special: "Devil Makes Three" and "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"

By Marion Winik,
Lisa Morgan
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
photo credit: Flatiron
photo credit: Flatiron

Sometimes the release of a new title by a great author is a welcome excuse to explore their previous work. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review Ben Fountain’s latest novel, Devil Makes Three and an earlier, well-loved work Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

Marion Winik will be in conversation with Ben Fountain on Monday October 9 at 7 pm, at Politics and Prose in DC.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.

Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
