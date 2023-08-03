DC Authors: Mary Kay Zuravleff, Michelle Brafman and Paul Goldberg

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review three books from authors from the District of Columbia: American Ending, by Mary Kay Zuravleff, Swimming With Ghosts, by Michelle Brafman and The Dissident, by Paul Goldberg.

The Weekly Reader Book Club returns next Thursday, August 10th, at Bird in Hand with author Rebecca Makkai and her new book, “I Have Some Questions for You.” We’re very excited and hope you can join us!

