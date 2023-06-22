Interracial Complications: "Everything is Fine" by Cecilia Rabess and "Wade in the Water" by Nyani Nkrumah

Relationships can be difficult to navigate, and when hot button issues like race and sex, and politics are present, things can get complicated quickly. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels about a pair of intriguing, complex interracial relationships: "Everything's Fine" by Cecilia Rabess, and "Wade in the Water" by Nyani Nkrumah.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.