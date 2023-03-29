Novels About True Crime: “I Have Some Questions For You” by Rebecca Makkai and “More Than You'll Ever Know” by Katie Gutierrez

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review a pair of novels that look at a nonfictional genre through fiction: “I Have Some Questions For You” by Rebecca Makkai and “More Than You'll Ever Know” by Katie Gutierrez.

All titles available at

and other fine local retailers.

Rebecca Makkai will be returning to Baltimore for a special “Weekly Reader Book Club Reunion” at Bird In Hand in August! We will have more details as we get closer to the event. Hooray!

