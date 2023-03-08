Dark Academia: "Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence," by R.F. Kuang and "My Last Innocent Year," by Daisy Alpert Florin
Going off to college can be an exciting adventure, but what happens when things don't go exactly to plan? On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two novels about what happens when campus life take a dark turn: Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence, by R.F. Kuang and My Last Innocent Year, by Daisy Alpert Florin.
