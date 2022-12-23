New York Stories: "No one Left to Come Looking for You" by Sam Lipsyte and "Our Lady of the Highway" by Hal Hartley

If you’ve ever spent any time in New York City, you know that in many ways, it’s the people who make the place unique. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels set in the city that feature unforgettable characters, from the spiky-haired squatters of the punk underground to beer brewing nuns in Brooklyn. Marion Winik on "No One Left to Come Looking for You" by Sam Lipsyte and "Our Lady of the Highway" by Hal Hartley.

