The Author's Voice: Audio books read by authors Diana Goetsch and Elizabeth McCracken

Perhaps you are an avid listener to audio books, or, perhaps, like me, you’ve never ever read one. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik reviews two new books for which the authors themselves have recorded the audio versions, which makes them extra special and even more compelling: "This Body I Wore" by Diana Goetsch and "The Hero of this Book" by Elizabeth McCracken.

