The TV made me do it: "Small Game" and "Carrie Soto is Back"

Sure, we’re all out here working hard and trying to live our very best lives, but what if you think the best way to achieve your dreams is under the glare of television lights? On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that go behind the scenes (and all that glamour!) and show us how “real” things truly are: "Small Game" by Blair Braverman, and "Carrie Soto is Back" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.