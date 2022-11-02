Coming of Age in a Rough World: New work from Barbara Kingsolver and Jonathan Escoffery

"Coming of Age" can be a tricky business. Just look at Oliver Twist and Little Orphan Annie! On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new books that prove that growing up is as hard today as it was in the Victorian Era and the Roaring Twenties: Barbara Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead" and Jonathan Escoffery's "If I Survive You."

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.