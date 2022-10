In the 21st century, the American Dream comes in a lot of flavors. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels about fitting in, making friends, and staying true to yourself while finding your way: "American Fever" by Dur e Aziz Amna and "The Life and Times of Hoodie Rosen" by Isaac Blum.

