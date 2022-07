Imagine being sixteen again! On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that take us back to those heady, often harrowing days of youth, replete with mysterious characters, magical plot twists, and a sprinkling of 90s nostalgia: "This Time Tomorrow" by Emma Straub, and "Lucky Turtle" by Bill Roorbach.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.