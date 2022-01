If you think there are a lot of great new memoirs coming out these days, you are correct. I’m Lisa Morgan and today on The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik, a celebrated memoirist herself, reviews two new, fantastic memoirs: Hanif Abdurraqib's A Little Devil in America: Notes on Black Performance, and Deborah Levy's Real Estate.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.