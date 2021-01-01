The Nature of Things
Tuesday at 4:44 pm
The Nature of Things is a weekly broadcast about our area’s native flora and fauna, hosted by Irvine Nature Center’s Executive Director Brooks Paternotte. At the start of each week, The Nature of Things offers an eco-friendly perspective on everything from our changing seasons to the sounds of our migrating birds to the plants invading our yards, fields and forests.
Tune in to 88.1 WYPR every Tuesday at 4:44 pm. as Brooks inspires us all to explore, respect and protect nature.
-
When it comes to incredible native animal species, Maryland has an embarrassment of riches. We have over 100 species of native mammals that grace our…
-
There is nothing better than the sound of a group of children sharing a belly laugh. And that’s just what I heard a few ago while I was out on one of my…
-
Last fall I was lucky enough to sit-in on one of our nature center’s popular falconry classes. During the class, the instructor talked about the different…
-
Over the weekend, my family and I had a great pancake breakfast.I loaded my plate up with buttermilk goodness and doused each hot cake in warm butter and…
-
One of the more peculiar native animals in our listening area seems like it could have come from the inspired imagination of a Hollywood director.Just 8…
-
Recently, I was posed a question about hypothetical superpowers: would I rather have the ability to fly or be able to make myself invisible. To me, the…
-
It’s not every day that I get really excited about a plant. Not that plants aren’t wonderful – they’re beautiful, useful, productive, and one of the…
-
There's something truly awe-inspiring about looking up at the night sky during the crisp, cold nights of mid-winter. Stargazing is as old as humankind…
-
There’s nothing more calming and downright medicinal than taking a long walk through some our region’s beautiful hardwood forests. Pacing among the trunks…
-
With our short days, long nights and frigid temperatures, our listening area is firmly amidst the Maryland winter. It’s a great time of year for me to eat…
-
If your family is like mine, the holiday season becomes a race to see how many traditional holiday foods we can take down between the end of November and…
-
One of my favorite parts of winter is the snowbirds. No, not the people who spend the cold months in Florida each year...I’m talking about the beautiful,…