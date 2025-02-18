The Good News-Black History Month is American History Series Salutes Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
One of the world’s leading scientists on planetary science is an African American who appears regularly on national television helping people to understand the advances in interplanetary explorations. The GOOD News is Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is being highlighted during Black History Month because of his authoritative contributions to research and public education on global climate matters and the latest advances in scientific research