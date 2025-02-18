The Good News-Black History Month is American History Series Salutes Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson

© 2025 WYPR
By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published February 18, 2025

One of the world’s leading scientists on planetary science is an African American who appears regularly on national television helping people to understand the advances in interplanetary explorations. The GOOD News is Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is being highlighted during Black History Month because of his authoritative contributions to research and public education on global climate matters and the latest advances in scientific research

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
