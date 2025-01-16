© 2025 WYPR
The Good News - Jennifer Lopez

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:57 PM EST

We live in a multicultural society and nation. The truth is diversity brings strength to our democracy and future. In the entertainment industry multicultural diversity has long been recognized and acknowledged as an asset for the progress and profitability of the industry. The GOOD News is Jennifer Lopez is not only a continuing star on the performance stage and in Hollywood movies, but also Lopez is a star in the community, in the Latin world, and internationally.

Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
