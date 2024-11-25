© 2024 WYPR
The Good News

The Good News - Domestic Lithium Mining

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:48 PM EST

Technology innovations are increasingly using minerals that are extracted from underserved communities throughout the world. The GOOD News is the Department of Interior has now approved a lithium mining project in the state of Nevada that will also empower the surrounding communities of the areas designated for the mining of this key mineral. Increasing the domestic supply chain of lithium will have a significant positive and efficient impact on the American economy.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.