The Good News

The Good News - Angelina Jolie

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT

Angelina Jolie is a dedicated humanitarian, and she’s determined to make the world a better place through a variety of charitable efforts. Though she found fame both as the daughter of celebrities and through her work on the big screen, she continuously uses her massive platform to promote kindness and justice across the globe.

Whether she’s shining a light on the importance of bees or the plight of refugees, Jolie understands the importance of helping the planet and the people who inhabit it.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.