The Good News - Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is a dedicated humanitarian, and she’s determined to make the world a better place through a variety of charitable efforts. Though she found fame both as the daughter of celebrities and through her work on the big screen, she continuously uses her massive platform to promote kindness and justice across the globe.

Whether she’s shining a light on the importance of bees or the plight of refugees, Jolie understands the importance of helping the planet and the people who inhabit it.