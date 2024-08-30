© 2024 WYPR
The Good News

The Good News - Beyonce’s Freedom

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 30, 2024 at 6:16 PM EDT

Beyonce continues her global impact as an outstanding Grammy Award-winning singer and human rights activist. The GOOD News is Beyonce’s hit song “Freedom” has now become a national anthem in the United States for the rights of women. In addition, Beyonce has permitted to the Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign to use “Freedom” as their national theme song. Whenever the entertainment industry helps to support causes that empower people or help to improve the quality of life for families and communities, that is noteworthy to salute. Freedom for all women is freedom for all. Thank you, Beyonce for reminding us of the importance of freedom.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
