The Good News - Beyonce’s Freedom

Beyonce continues her global impact as an outstanding Grammy Award-winning singer and human rights activist. The GOOD News is Beyonce’s hit song “Freedom” has now become a national anthem in the United States for the rights of women. In addition, Beyonce has permitted to the Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign to use “Freedom” as their national theme song. Whenever the entertainment industry helps to support causes that empower people or help to improve the quality of life for families and communities, that is noteworthy to salute. Freedom for all women is freedom for all. Thank you, Beyonce for reminding us of the importance of freedom.