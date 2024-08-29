© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Good News

The Good News - Nutrition in America

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:45 PM EDT

There is a direct correlation between nutrition and public health. There are too many Americans who do not get adequate daily nutrition to be healthy. The GOOD News is the Department of Agriculture allocated $4.5 million to its Nutrition Hub Network across the nation. These hubs, which will be located in underserved communities, focus on improving food and nutrition security through precision localized research and outreach. The national goal is to reduce the incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and to foster through tailored, science-based dietary guidance. Paying attention to your diet and nutritional requirements is essential.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.