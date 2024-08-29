The Good News - Nutrition in America

There is a direct correlation between nutrition and public health. There are too many Americans who do not get adequate daily nutrition to be healthy. The GOOD News is the Department of Agriculture allocated $4.5 million to its Nutrition Hub Network across the nation. These hubs, which will be located in underserved communities, focus on improving food and nutrition security through precision localized research and outreach. The national goal is to reduce the incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and to foster through tailored, science-based dietary guidance. Paying attention to your diet and nutritional requirements is essential.