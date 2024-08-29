The Good News - Lower Pharmacy Costs

The price of pharmaceuticals in the past has steadily increased in overall cost each year. The GOOD News is the Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that pharmaceutical costs are declining because of new government regulations. The population in the United States is aging and the need for prescribed medications is on the increase. This is particularly true for senior citizens in underserved communities across the nation. The new regulations will help millions of people to afford their medications. A nation's health and vitality depend on how well healthcare and medications are affordable.