© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Good News

The Good News - Lower Pharmacy Costs

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:30 PM EDT

The price of pharmaceuticals in the past has steadily increased in overall cost each year. The GOOD News is the Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that pharmaceutical costs are declining because of new government regulations. The population in the United States is aging and the need for prescribed medications is on the increase. This is particularly true for senior citizens in underserved communities across the nation. The new regulations will help millions of people to afford their medications. A nation's health and vitality depend on how well healthcare and medications are affordable.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.