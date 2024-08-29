The Good News - HBCUs
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are on the upswing in terms of student enrollment and academic excellence. The GOOD News is The White House Initiative on HBCUs has announced a new scholars program for college students who have achieved outstanding academic achievement. 110 students have been selected as White House Scholars from a range of HBCUs. In addition to the scholar's academic achievement, there was also a requirement for commitment to community service. Studies have shown that involvement in serving communities while in college helps to inspire student success and achievement.