The Good News - HBCUs

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:50 PM EDT

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are on the upswing in terms of student enrollment and academic excellence. The GOOD News is The White House Initiative on HBCUs has announced a new scholars program for college students who have achieved outstanding academic achievement. 110 students have been selected as White House Scholars from a range of HBCUs. In addition to the scholar's academic achievement, there was also a requirement for commitment to community service. Studies have shown that involvement in serving communities while in college helps to inspire student success and achievement.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
