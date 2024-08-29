© 2024 WYPR
The Good News

The Good News - Gloria James: Mothers Matter

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:40 PM EDT

Mothers matter. Whenever we are fortunate to witness and observe academic or athletic excellence and brilliance, it is always instructive and gratifying to have a firsthand encounter with the mother or parent of one of the world’s greatest champions. The GOOD News I recently had the opportunity to have an in-person interview with Gloria James, the mother of the G.O.A.T. Lebron James. Today, I want to share with you a brief but vivid summary of that interview.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
