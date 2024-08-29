The Good News - Diversity in the Military

There is still a debate in America about the importance and success of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The GOOD News is the Department of Defense has announced that the strength and effectiveness of the U.S. military today is directly dependent on the diversity of the Armed Forces. The Defense Department has a stated policy named the “Strategic Importance of Diversity.” A diverse force is seen as essential for maintaining an agile and resilient joint force capable of managing the complexity of national and global challenges. We are grateful for all who serve in our nation’s defense. The diversity of America should be represented in the military.