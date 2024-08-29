© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Good News

The Good News - Diversity in the Military

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:35 PM EDT

There is still a debate in America about the importance and success of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The GOOD News is the Department of Defense has announced that the strength and effectiveness of the U.S. military today is directly dependent on the diversity of the Armed Forces. The Defense Department has a stated policy named the “Strategic Importance of Diversity.” A diverse force is seen as essential for maintaining an agile and resilient joint force capable of managing the complexity of national and global challenges. We are grateful for all who serve in our nation’s defense. The diversity of America should be represented in the military.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.