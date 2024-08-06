© 2024 WYPR
The Good News - Open Enrollment for Medicare

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

Each year the government provides opportunities for eligible individuals to enhance or to change their healthcare coverage through Medicare. The GOOD News is that the Medicare Open Enrollment period will have additional options and increased benefits for senior citizens and others eligible for Medicare. Health care is a necessity for all age groups. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are millions of people who are eligible to get health insurance coverage through Medicare but so many do not apply during the annual enrollment time period. Let’s make sure that all your eligible family members apply for Medicare.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
