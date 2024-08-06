The Good News - Open Enrollment for Medicare

Each year the government provides opportunities for eligible individuals to enhance or to change their healthcare coverage through Medicare. The GOOD News is that the Medicare Open Enrollment period will have additional options and increased benefits for senior citizens and others eligible for Medicare. Health care is a necessity for all age groups. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are millions of people who are eligible to get health insurance coverage through Medicare but so many do not apply during the annual enrollment time period. Let’s make sure that all your eligible family members apply for Medicare.